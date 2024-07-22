Leicester City agree deal for Juventus ace but player not keen on joining the Foxes

Leicester City are on the verge of securing a deal for Juventus midfielder Matias Soule, but the transfer is facing a potential stumbling block due to the player’s preferences.

Reports from Leicester Mercury indicate that the Foxes have agreed to meet Juventus’ €30 million asking price, surpassing their initial €25 million bid which was rejected.

However, according to TuttoJuve, Soule is not enthusiastic about moving to Leicester and has expressed a strong desire to join AS Roma instead.

AS Roma, though interested, have not yet matched Juventus’ asking price, leaving the deal with Leicester City hanging in the balance.

Matias Soule in action for Juventus
Leicester’s need to bolster their midfield

Leicester City have been active in the transfer market since their promotion to the Premier League, adding players like Issahaku Fatawu, Caleb Okoli, Michael Golding, and Bobby De Cordova-Reid to their squad.

Securing Soule would represent a significant coup for Leicester, especially following the departure of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea.

The club is keen to bring in a top-quality midfielder to fill the void left by Dewsbury-Hall and strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

