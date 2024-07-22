Liverpool midfielder appears to have accidentally revealed the club’s plans for Mo Salah

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo appears to have revealed the club’s plan to replace Mohamed Salah this summer.

Mo Salah has been the star player for the club for the last several seasons, consistently performing season after season.

Salah’s outrageous numbers with Liverpool

Since joining the club, he has broken a number of records with his ridiculous goal-scoring numbers. In 349 appearances across all competitions, he has scored an incredible 211 goals and assisted another 89. That is 300 goal contributions in 349 games. (Transfermarkt)

He was one of the most important players for Jurgen Klopp, playing a key role in the success enjoyed under the German’s tenure.

However, his future as remained uncertain. Saudi Arabia have been after him since last summer with Liverpool rebuffing two massive bids from them.

But with the Egyptian’s contract set to expire next summer, Liverpool owners will not be allow their biggest asset to leave on a free transfer and could consider selling him this summer.

As such, it has been speculated that the club has been looking for potential long-term replacements for the Egyptian king, with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohamed Kudus linked in the recent past.

Wataru Endo wants Takefusa Kubo at Liverpool amid links

Another player they have been strongly linked with in recent days is Japanese international Takefusa Kubo.

There have been contradicting claims regarding a move being in advanced stages with some reports stating that Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal for the player but some sources have refuted these claims.

Amid the rumours, Kubo’s Japanese counterpart may have accidentally confirmed Liverpool’s intentions of replacing Mo Salah.

Endo appears to accidentally reveal Liverpool’s plan to replace Salah

Speaking on ABEMA Sports Time, the LFC midfielder has seemed to talk up the possibility of his Japan teammate joining him at Anfield, in the process lifting the veil on one part of the club’s transfer strategy.

When asked if he could sign one international colleague for the Reds, Endo replied (as shared by AnythingLFC_):

“Maybe Kubo. They’re looking for a replacement for Mo Salah, so that’s probably going to be a real area for Liverpool to strengthen in the future, and if they think about who can replace him, I think it’ll be Kubo.”