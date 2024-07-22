Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer.

The 26-year-old England international has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park and the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham have now registered their interest in signing him.

Eze had an impressive Premier League campaign with Crystal Palace last year and he was a part of England’s Euro 2024 squad as well.

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool and Tottenham are the most concrete suitors for the player right now, and they are preparing formal offers to secure his services.

The 26-year-old has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League and he is capable of operating in a variety of roles. He can slot into the attacking midfield role centrally and help out creatively. He can also drift into the wide areas and add flair and technical ability in the final third. He could be the ideal addition to the Liverpool and Tottenham attacking unit.

Liverpool and Tottenham need Eberechi Eze

Liverpool need more cutting edge in the final third and the 26-year-old will help them open up deep defences. His ability to slot into multiple roles is also an added bonus.

Similarly, Tottenham need a dynamic attacker like him as well. players like Dejan Kulusevski failed to make the desired impact last season and Tottenham need more quality going forward.

The Crystal Palace star produced 11 goals and six assists last season, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham will have to pay a premium in order to convince Crystal Palace to sell him. The Eagles are under no pressure to sanction his departure, especially after selling Michael Olise to Bayern Munich for a substantial amount of money.