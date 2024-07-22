Liverpool star open to Anfield exit, £46.4 million price tag set by the Reds

Liverpool are yet to make a new signing under manager Arne Slot.
Following his arrival after the departure of Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have been linked with a number of players in different positions.
However, they are still the only top six Premier League club who have not made any moves in the transfer market.
On top of that, they could lose one of their most important players this summer.
According to TEAMtalk, Virgil van Dijk is open to leaving Liverpool this summer and he has given his approval to a Saudi negotiator to start talks with the Reds over a transfer.
The Netherlands international is valued at €55 million (£46.4 million) by the Merseyside club, which is reportedly more than the Saudi Pro League had anticipated.
The defender has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and the Saudi Pro League officials are waiting till January, when the Dutch defender will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club.
There has been no progress on contract talks with Liverpool and as it stands, he is looking likely to leave Liverpool sooner or later.
It would be a huge blow to Slot if his compatriot leaves Liverpool for a move to the Saudi Pro League.
Three Liverpool stars face uncertain future
Along with van Dijk, the other two most important players; Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, have also entered the final year of their contract at Anfield.
With the club not closer to new signings and talks of their key player leaving, the Liverpool faithful would be worried about their team’s plans in the transfer window.
The Premier League season starts in less than a month and the Reds are not closer to any new signing.
Having lost Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara, a defender and a midfielder is expected to be signed.
VVD and his team must be given a deadline this window, in the next 1-2 weeks, to sign a contract extension, or you will be put up for sale.
Steve McManaman and Michael Owen did the same, promised they were signing and then, as it came out years later, they planned to leave for free for massive financial gain all along
So LFC should take this stance with Trent, VVD and Salah.
The logic, in my view, is that all these players have had their heads turned to varying degrees. So, their minds are not on LFC as they once were.
If LFC sells, yes, we lose the players, but VVD and Tent both get nearly 300k a week, nearly 15m each a year. So if LFC were to get 75m each, that is 150m, so even if LFC sign 2 replacement players younger and they do not work out, that is a net spend of zero. (salah nearly 400k a week 20m – 25m in bonus a season)
if LFC lets the players walk for free, they have to net spend to replace, simple logic. Same for Salah.
Salah, Trent and VVD are at their highest values at present. LfC has Elliott, Connor Bradley and several Center Backs.
Ox, Thiago, Matip, Hendo, Milner, Kieta, Andrian, Firminio, Fabhinio (100m nearly in wages a year move of the wage bill)
Salah 400k a week, VVD 300, Trent 300 would move another nearly 52m a year of the wage bill.