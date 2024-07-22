Liverpool star open to Anfield exit, £46.4 million price tag set by the Reds

Liverpool are yet to make a new signing under manager Arne Slot.

Following his arrival after the departure of Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have been linked with a number of players in different positions.

However, they are still the only top six Premier League club who have not made any moves in the transfer market.

On top of that, they could lose one of their most important players this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Virgil van Dijk is open to leaving Liverpool this summer and he has given his approval to a Saudi negotiator to start talks with the Reds over a transfer.

The Netherlands international is valued at €55 million (£46.4 million) by the Merseyside club, which is reportedly more than the Saudi Pro League had anticipated.

The defender has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and the Saudi Pro League officials are waiting till January, when the Dutch defender will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club.

There has been no progress on contract talks with Liverpool and as it stands, he is looking likely to leave Liverpool sooner or later.

It would be a huge blow to Slot if his compatriot leaves Liverpool for a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Three Liverpool stars face uncertain future

Along with van Dijk, the other two most important players; Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, have also entered the final year of their contract at Anfield.

With the club not closer to new signings and talks of their key player leaving, the Liverpool faithful would be worried about their team’s plans in the transfer window.

The Premier League season starts in less than a month and the Reds are not closer to any new signing.

Having lost Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara, a defender and a midfielder is expected to be signed.