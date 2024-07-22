Liverpool want attacker with Arsenal past to be their first signing under Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is looking to make an attacking addition to his squad this summer.

The Reds are blessed with options upfront in the wide and the central positions but they could make a move for another player to help their frontline next season.

Slot has not made any signing so far this summer and with just less than a month left in the Premier League season to start, the Reds have to move quickly now in order to strengthen their squad.

According to reports, Liverpool have targeted an academy product from Arsenal as a possible first signing this summer under new manager Slot.

Donyell Malen, Dutch forward who played two years at Arsenal before joining PSV in his own country in 2017, is reportedly a target for Liverpool, according to BILD.

Malen had a respectable 2023–24 season, but since moving from PSV Eindhoven to Dortmund in the summer of 2021, he has had difficulty establishing himself.

The 25-year-old scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 38 games last season, which is a respectable return.

His form for Dortmund has attracted the attention of Liverpool who could now make a move for the former Arsenal academy player.

It is unclear how and whether Malen will be used in the upcoming campaign by head coach Nuri Sahin.

It’s evident that the player has the ability to score goals and under the right environment, he can perform well.

Liverpool need a new attacking option this summer

The Reds are looking to add a wide attacker to their squad this summer and Malen fits the bill.

Before his transfer to Dortmund, he was linked with a move to the Reds but the Bundesliga club won the race to sign him.

The Reds have been linked to a number of a players so far this summer but at the moment, it seems like they are not close to making any new signing.