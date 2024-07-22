Liverpool are reportedly ready to swoop for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in a surprise move this summer, with the Ukraine international keen to leave the Bernabeu.

The Reds already have Alisson as their number one, but it could be that new manager Arne Slot wants competition for the Brazilian shot-stopper.

Reports in Spain suggest Liverpool look like being an opportunity for Lunin as he assesses his options this summer, with the 25-year-old keen to avoid being backup to Thibaut Courtois next season.

Lunin ended up playing a lot of games for Madrid last term while Courtois was out injured, but it seems he’s now not keen to go back to being on the bench for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

It seems a bit surprising, therefore, that Liverpool are now being linked with Lunin as he’d surely not be a guaranteed starter at Anfield while Alisson is still around.

Lunin transfer: Do Liverpool need the Real Madrid goalkeeper?

It may be that Slot, who is coming in to replace Jurgen Klopp, has some big plans in goal for the club, and it might end up being the case that Alisson doesn’t fit his playing style.

Lunin is certainly a fine talent and a big opportunity on the market, so perhaps there’s a chance we’ll see him join LFC, while Alisson could move on.

The former Roma man was linked strongly with Saudi Pro League clubs last summer, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see those links come up again, especially as the likes of Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ittihad are known to have missed out on Manchester City’s Ederson.

Alisson would be a fine alternative, and it might give Liverpool an opportunity to make decent money from an ageing player, with Lunin an ideal long-term replacement in that position.