Man City identify plan to replace Kevin De Bruyne amid Saudi Arabia rumours

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is being linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The Belgian midfielder has been the pillar of Man City’s success under Pep Guardiola.

De Bruyne has not only taken the Sky Blues to new heights but also taken his status in the game to world’s elite midfielder category.

However, his latest links with Al-Ittihad have worried the Premier League champions and now they are making plans to replace him in case he leaves the club this summer.

According to The Mirror, Man City have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze.

The England international has a £60m plus add-ons release clause in his contract at Selhurst Park.

After moving from QPR to Palace in 2020, Eze has been steadily rising to new heights every year, scoring 43 goals in 124 games for the team.

His fine form for Palace got him selected for England’s squad for Euro 2024 while also attracting the interest of Tottenham.

If Man City intensify their interest in signing the Palace midfielder, Tottenham will be fighting a losing battle against the Premier League champions to sign the midfielder.

Palace have already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer and there is every chance they will make it difficult for Eze to leave in the current transfer window.

De Bruyne could be heading out of Man City soon

Man City star De Bruyne is expected to join the lucrative Saudi Pro League and play alongside players like Fabinho and Karim Benzema for Al-Ittihad.

The creative midfielder has admitted in the past how the money being offered in the Middle East might be too difficult to reject.

If he leaves the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola’s side will make a move for Eze, who has shown his creativity and goal scoring ability for Palace.

The midfielder scored 11 goals in the Premier League last season along with four assists.