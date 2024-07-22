Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat on loan from the Italian club Fiorentina last summer.

The Moroccan international had an exceptional World Cup campaign in Qatar and that prompted the Red Devils to sign the player. However, the 27-year-old failed to live up to the expectations at Old Trafford last year and Manchester United are uninterested in triggering the option in his contract.

The Red Devils have the option to sign him permanently for a fee of around €20 million. However, they will not pay that kind of money for the Moroccan and they are looking to discuss new terms.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they have already informed the Italian club of their decision.

It appears that the Red Devils want to keep the player at the club and Erik ten Hag likes him, but they want to do so for a knockdown price. It will be interesting to see if Fiorentina are willing to lower their demands and let the 27-year-old move on.

Sofyan Amrabat could be a useful option

Manchester United need quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 27-year-old could be a useful option for them. After a season in the Premier League, Amrabat will have surely had some time to adapt to English football, and he will be determined to make his mark next year.

Manchester United need a deeper squad in order to do well in multiple competitions and someone like Amrabat would be a handy option to have for the right price. Meanwhile, other European clubs are keen on signing the 27-year-old Moroccan international as well, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Fiorentina will certainly hope to sell him to the highest bidder this summer and recoup as much as possible. Amrabat does not have a future at the Serie A club and he will want to move on as well.