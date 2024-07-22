Man United winger edges closer to Old Trafford exit after positive talks

In negotiations to sign winger Facundo Pellistri, Greek giants Panathinaikos have made progress with Manchester United.

The Red Devils need to move on players and generate money to balance their books having already sold Mason Greenwood and Donny van de Beek.

However, more incomings are in the works with Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro already signed.

The Uruguayan winger may be moving again after spending the second part of the previous season on loan at Granada in Spain, away from Old Trafford.

There have been talks, and the Greek publication Sportime reports that there has been “significant progress” in the talks with Man United.

Since moving to United in 2020, Erik ten Hag has given the 22-year-old a good number of chances, but he has not impressed and has not appeared consistent enough to plar regularly for Man United.

Last season, Pellistri participated in 15 games for Granada in La Liga, helping the team out with two goals and two assists.

The Red Devils are willing to sell Pellistri, whose contract with United expires in 2025.

Greek Super League team Panathinaikos is the most recent club to indicate interest, according to journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos.

Facundo Pellistri is heading out of Man United

Following his impressive performance at Copa America in the United States, Pellistri’s signature has lately attracted the attention of Corinthians, Flamengo, Besiktas, and Boca Juniors.

The player looks likely to leave Man United this summer as the Red Devils go through a major overhaul of their squad by shifting out the players who are surplus to requirements and bringing fresh faces.

Along with Pellistri, the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay are expected to be sold by Man United this summer.