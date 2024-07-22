Manchester United’s sale of Greenwood includes clause that leaves door open for future return

Manchester United have completed the sale of Mason Greenwood to Ligue 1 side Marseille, but the deal includes a clause that keeps the door open for his potential return.

The Telegraph reports that Manchester United have negotiated a £30 million transfer fee with Marseille for the controversial striker, and crucially, have included a buy-back option in the agreement.

He was one of the most promising talents to come out of the United academy but soon after breaking into the first-team, he was involved in an off-the-pitch controversy.

He was accused of assaulting and attempted rape by his girlfriend. He was suspended by the club until the investigation went on. However, the charges were later dropped.

United tried to reintegrate him into the team but backtracked on their decision after backlash from their own fans and he was soon loaned out to Getafe.

Despite a lot of criticsm, the Spanish side backed the player, who delivered on the pitch, contributing with 10 goals.

The Telegraph’s report notes the peculiar nature of including a buy-back clause in Greenwood’s deal, given Manchester United’s previous stance on the player. This clause suggests that the club is not entirely closing the door on a future return for Greenwood.

Mason Greenwood’s talent remains unquestionable

Despite the off-field controversies, Greenwood’s talent remains evident. At just 22 years old, he has already accumulated 185 senior appearances for Manchester United and Getafe, with 45 goals and 18 assists to his name.

His impressive youth record includes 34 goals in 34 appearances for the United U18s and 5 goals with 2 assists in 8 games for the U21s. (Transfermarkt)