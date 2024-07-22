Exclusive: AS Roma looking to hijack Leicester City’s move for 21-year-old Serie A talent

AS Roma are trying to hijack Leicester City’s move for Juventus star Matias Soule as the Italian giants have submitted a higher offer than the one tabled by the Premier League club.

CaughtOffside previously reported that Leicester have submitted a €24m proposal for the Argentine winger and that Juventus were ready to accept that offer and allow Soule to move to the English top flight.

Personal terms have already been agreed between Leicester and the Juventus player with the 21-year-old set to receive a contract at the King Power Stadium until 2028/29.

However, things have changed, as Roma are now leading the race to sign Soule having made an offer of €29m plus add-ons to Juve for the Argentine talent.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that the Turin club will accept the best offer that arrives for the winger and that Leicester City have already been informed that they will lose the race for Soule following Roma’s latest move.

It remains to be seen if the Foxes will respond with a higher bid and if they do, that could bring the Premier League club back to the front of the race.

Roma plan to talk to the Juventus player’s agents soon as they continue to make moves to get a deal for the winger over the line.

Leicester City target Matias Soule has attracted a lot of interest this summer

Soule spent last season on loan with Frosinone and impressed with the Italian club across the 39 appearances he made. The Argentine scored 11 goals and assisted a further three, which caught the attention of several clubs ahead of the current transfer window.

Napoli, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Brentford have all been linked with the 21-year-old this summer; however, the race is currently between Roma and Leicester.

It looks like Soule will be playing his football in the Italian capital this season, but it is not over until the Premier League club decide what they want to do in response to the Giallorossi offer.