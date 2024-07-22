Marseille are reportedly working on signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on loan this summer, with the obligation to make the move permanent at the end of it.

Nketiah has struggled for playing time at the Emirates Stadium in recent times, so it perhaps makes sense that his future with the Gunners is now in serious doubt.

According to the Daily Mirror, it could be that Marseille will be his next destination, as the Ligue 1 giants look for a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a partner for new signing Mason Greenwood.

Even if Nketiah has not quite made it at Arsenal, he’s shown some potential at times and could be someone who’d have a positive impact for a number of other big clubs in England or elsewhere around Europe.

Nketiah transfer: Opportunity for Arsenal to make pure profit

Selling an academy player like Nketiah will surely be very tempting for Arsenal, as the 25-year-old is homegrown, so cost them nothing to sign, meaning his sale can be put down as pure profit from a Financial Fair Play point of view.

Some Arsenal fans might well think it’s worth keeping Nketiah as a squad player as Mikel Arteta could find himself short of depth without him, though that might be a risk worth taking.

If AFC can cash in on Nketiah then they would have a decent amount of freedom to go and spend on a replacement, so it will be interesting to see how this saga pans out, with a loan move perhaps not the best option for the north London giants.