Manchester United are reportedly confident of winning the race to seal the transfer of exciting Arsenal wonderkid Chido Obi-Martin this summer despite Borussia Dortmund also being interested in him.

The teenager has been incredibly prolific at youth level for Arsenal, and there’ll no doubt be many Gunners supporters who are disappointed and worried about losing him, especially as he now looks likely to join a major Premier League rival.

See below for the latest on this move, which is not done yet, but which seems to be sounding positive for Man Utd as Obi-Martin is thought to favour staying in England over moving to Germany, according to journalist Christopher Michel…

#MUFC are confident they will win the race for Chido Obi Martin. He apparently wants to stay in England, not move to Germany. #SGE and #BVB are also interested in the talent. But no decision has been made yet. — Christopher Michel (@CMoffiziell) July 22, 2024

United have a proud record of developing and promoting youth, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that Obi-Martin sees this as a good move, though it’s also clearly a gamble when the Red Devils have two young strikers on their books already in the form of Rasmus Hojlund and the recently-signed Joshua Zirkzee.

It will surely be quite the challenge for Obi-Martin to break past those two in the MUFC XI any time soon, though it’s not exactly looking likely to be easy at Arsenal either.

Mikel Arteta is building a far more competitive Arsenal than we’ve seen for some time, so it perhaps makes sense that there is now more of a focus on ready-made players coming in to the side, unlike the focus on youth that we saw earlier on in the Spaniard’s project.