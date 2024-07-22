Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is reportedly close to agreeing personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, who will next look to hold talks with the Red Devils later this week, according to the Daily Briefing.

Sancho spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund and looked back to his best in his second spell in German football, helping BVB reach the Champions League final.

It seems Sancho is now firmly on the radar of PSG, who have held talks with the player’s representatives and who will hope to negotiate with Man Utd next, though it could end up costing them as much as €50-60m.

The Daily Briefing report that United are now open to keeping Sancho, citing Erik ten Hag’s public comments about the England international, whom he’s praised as a fine player.

Sancho transfer: Will Man Utd star be Mbappe replacement?

The Daily Briefing’s report claims that PSG boss Luis Enrique is personally pushing for Sancho as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe on the left-hand side of his attack.

Of course, Sancho is not in the same category as Mbappe, but on his day he can be another dangerous option in attack, combining pace, skill and a goal threat from out wide, whilst also being able to drift centrally or play on the right flank as well.

PSG won’t easily find anyone else who can replace Mbappe either, so it could end up being a smart move for them to try for someone like Sancho if he’s available for the right price.

The Daily Briefing claim that the Ligue 1 giants will try an opening offer of €40m for the 24-year-old, but that almost certainly won’t be enough, so it will be interesting to see if an agreement can be reached or if they move on to other targets.