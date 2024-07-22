West Ham submit proposal for winger but may struggle to afford the Chelsea & Liverpool transfer target

West Ham United have reportedly submitted a bid for the potential transfer of Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, even if a deal looks difficult and expensive for the Hammers.

According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have had some talks over signing Summerville, while they’ve also tabled an official proposal to Leeds, though this is not currently considered a deal close to completion.

It remains to be seen if West Ham will be able to afford the talented young Dutchman, who has also been monitored by big names like Chelsea and Liverpool in recent times, as Romano previously told CaughtOffside via his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

Summerville might be more realistic for clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool, but it would seem they’re yet to step up their interest and make actual concrete efforts to sign the 22-year-old.

If West Ham could win the race for Summerville then it truly would be an impressive statement by the east Londoners, but it remains to be seen where he’ll end up.

Roma have also had Summerville on their list this summer, as Romano notes elsewhere in his X post above, so perhaps they’ll emerge as a concrete option again later in the window.

Summerville transfer: Is he good enough for Chelsea or Liverpool?

Given that West Ham’s efforts seem likely to be in vain, could we see bigger clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool come back in for Summerville after previously scouting him?

Crysencio Summerville to West Ham, Liverpool, or Chelsea?

Arne Slot could surely do with making some changes in attack this summer after inheriting a Liverpool squad that ended last season poorly, and which has the ageing Mohamed Salah and injury-prone Diogo Jota up front at the moment.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could surely find that Summerville is an upgrade on flops like Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk, even if he’d represent a bit of a gamble due to his lack of top level experience.

