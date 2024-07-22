Exclusive: Nothing concrete between Liverpool and 23-year-old talent with €60m release clause

Liverpool are not expected to make a move for Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo in the coming weeks despite recent reports linking the Premier League giants to the Japanese talent.

Japanese outlet Sports Nippon claimed that Liverpool had agreed a deal to sign the 23-year-old for a fee in the region of £50m, but that is not believed to be the case according to transfer expert Matteo Moretto.

The Merseyside club were linked to Kubo back in January but Moretto states that this latest story is just an old one being dug up again.

The transfer journalist is not aware of anything imminent between the Merseyside club and the Real Sociedad winger and nothing should be expected between the parties throughout the rest of the transfer window as things stand.

Kubo has been with the La Liga club since 2022 and has impressed many during his time in San Sebastián.

With Mohamed Salah having turned 32 this summer, Liverpool will be on the lookout for his replacement in the future and that may lead them to Kubo. However, the Japanese star is likely to be playing his football with Sociedad this season, where he has a contract until 2029.

Nothing concrete between Liverpool and Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Moretto addressed the latest links between the Merseyside club and the Japanese international, playing down the Premier League club’s links to the winger.

“Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo was linked with Liverpool during the winter transfer window, and this week fresh reports have emerged about Liverpool potentially activating his €60m release clause,” the transfer expert said.

“My information on this is that there is nothing concrete in the works, and I’m not aware of any talks with him over a move either.

“It’s an old topic that has come up again, and from what I’ve been told, in recent hours, and in recent days, we should not expect anything imminent for Kubo.”