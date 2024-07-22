23-year-old’s dream move to Manchester United collapses after failing medical twice

English goalkeeper Toby Savin failed two medicals at Manchester United over the last 6 months.

The Red Devils were interested in signing the 23-year-old as a third choice keeper but the player failed to pass the required medical assessments resulting in the move collapsing.

Toby Savin fails medical at United twice

The Daily Mail reports that the club had been scouting him since several years and in January 2024, he had his first medical with United while he was still playing with League 2 side Accrington Stanley. However, he ended up failing the test.

He then left Accrington at the end of the season, and hoped to sign for United on a free transfer but the report reveals that the player has failed his second medical this month.

He suffered a shoulder injury back in September last year, which kept him out of action for 6 months. It is possible that that may have played a part in his failed medicals.

The player has since then joined Shrewsbury on a free transfer.

Meanwhile Manchester United have had a brilliant week in the transfer window, having signed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro.

They are also reportedly closing in on a deal for PSG’s Manuel Ugarte.