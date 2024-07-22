Tottenham confirm loan deals for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and another midfielder

Tottenham have been busy in sorting out the futures of their academy players, with several going out on loan for further development. The latest to be sent out on loan is Matthew Craig.

The club has officially confirmed that Craig will join League One side Barnsley on a season-long loan for the 2024/25 campaign. Spurs announced the transfer on their officially confirmed, stating: “Matthew Craig has joined League One side Barnsley on loan for the 2024/25 season.”

Craig, a product of Tottenham’s academy, has made just one Premier League appearance, which came on the final day of the 2022/23 season against Leeds United.

Earlier this year, Craig was loaned to League Two side Doncaster Rovers for the remainder of the season, where he gained valuable experience and playing time.

He made 20 appearances, contributed a goal and two assists, and helped the team reach the playoffs.

Craig joined the Tottenham academy along with his brother at the age of 12. He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2021, committing to the club until 2023.

And last July, Spurs extended his contract, ensuring that he remains with the club until 2026.

Craig has also captain the club’s U21 side and is highly rated for his leadership qualities as well.

The club will hope that the loan move helps the player gain valuable experience that helps aid his development as a player.

Club also confirm Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg exit

Matthew Craig is not the only midfielder Tottenham have agreed a loan deal for. Not long after confirming Craig’s move to Barnsley, they also announced that they have agreed a deal with French side Marseille for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The deal is an initial loan move with an obligation to buy for €20 million next summer.