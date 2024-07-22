Tottenham targeting Premier League midfielder in a £20m cash-plus-player deal

Tottenham are looking to add a midfielder to their squad this summer as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg edges closer to exit.

Spurs have already completed the signing of midfielder Archie Gray from Leeds United but they need another one to strengthen their midfield.

Ange Postecoglou is being backed by the club to make new signings this summer and along with addressing issues in the midfield, they are expected to add an attacking player to the squad as well.

According to South American outlet DirectTV Sports, Tottenham have decided to make a £20m cash-plus-player move to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

The report has mentioned that the North Londoners will offer £20m in cash for Ramsey and also midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Spurs are prepared to offer Lo Celso as a makeweight in a transfer to get Ramsey since he has failed to get playing time under Postecoglou.

In order to balance their books after adding Ian Maatsen, Samuel Iling-Junior, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenechea, Lewis Dobbin, Ross Barkley, and Cameron Archer this summer, Unai Emery’s team are currently looking to let go of players.

After joining Spurs in 2019, Lo Celso struggled to settle in the team and was sent out on loan to Villarreal twice.

He has played under current Villa manager Emery in La Liga and the Spanish manager got the best out of the Argentinian midfielder.

Tottenham are desperate to let Lo Celso leave the club

Lo Celso has one year left on his contract at Spurs and it is the best time for Tottenham to offload him this summer.

A move for Ramsey to Spurs and Lo Celso to Aston Villa makes sense for all the parties involved.

Both teams will get the player they want and the players will join the teams who can take their game to the next level.

Spurs can replace Hojberg while Aston Villa can get a new midfielder after losing Douglas Luiz to Juventus.