Two Chelsea defenders close to leaving after latest decision from Premier League club

Chelsea have announced the squad that will travel on their pre-season tour to the United States and there were some noticeable absences with Trevoh Chalobah and Alfie Gilchrist left off the list by Enzo Maresca.

Both players featured for the Blues last season as Mauricio Pochettino trusted the two defensive stars at points throughout the campaign.

Gilchrist featured in 11 Premier League matches after the 20-year-old was handed his senior debut by the Argentine coach when he came on as a substitute against Crystal Palace back in December. The 2023/24 season was an important one for the young defender and he is now expected to go on loan to gain further experience.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Englishman has received two loan proposals for the upcoming season from Preston and Sheffield United. The youngster will pick his favourite destination over the coming days and it is the reason he has not been taken on Chelsea’s pre-season tour.

Chalobah’s story is a lot different as his Chelsea exit has been written on the walls at Stamford Bridge for some time.

Trevoh Chalobah’s time at Chelsea is coming to an end

Chalobah has been told that he will be staying in London while the rest of the Chelsea squad travels to the United States as the Premier League club feel that they already have enough defensive options with Wesley Fofana, Axel Disasi and Tosin Adarabioyo, states Fabrizio Romano.

The West London outfit will also take 18-year-old Josh Acheapong with them to America as Maresca wants to use this time to evaluate the young defender.

This latest decision from Chelsea regarding Chalobah signifies that the centre-back will leave the Blues this summer as he is fit again compared to the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old also played 17 times for the Premier League club last season and finished the campaign as a starter, which would have given interested clubs a good look at the English defender before this summer’s transfer window opened.