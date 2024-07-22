West Ham eyeing up summer move for €10m-rated versatile defender

West Ham United are keen on signing the Mexican defender Johan Vasquez from Italian club Genoa.

The 25-year-old central defender has been linked with Inter Milan as well, and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers can win the race for his signature.

They looked quite vulnerable defensively last season and signing a quality central defender should be one of their priorities. The Mexican has impressed with his performances in Serie A and he is certainly good enough to play in the Premier League as well.

The left-footed central defender can operate as a left-back as well, and his versatility will be an added bonus. According to a report from 365 Scores, West Ham want to get the deal done before the window closes. Other reports have claimed that the player will cost around €10 million.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be quite exciting for the 25-year-old defender, and it would be the ideal challenge for him at this stage of his career. Vasquez is entering his peak years, and he will look to compete at a high level. West Ham could provide him with that opportunity in English football.

West Ham need a quality defender

West Ham are looking to put together a side capable of pushing for European qualification every season and they need to plug the weaknesses in their squad before the summer window closes. Improving defensively will be crucial to their hopes of having a successful campaign.

The Hammers have played European football in the last two seasons and it will be interesting to see if they can mount a successful push for European qualification in the upcoming campaign as well. They have brought in a quality manager like Julen Lopetegui and he could bring out the best in the 25-year-old Mexican defender if he joins the club.

The reported asking price seems quite affordable as well, and West Ham should be able to get the deal done.