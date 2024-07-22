West Ham working hard to convince Man United ace to join them this summer

Julen Lopetegui is very keen to strengthen West Ham’s defence ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and the Hammers are working hard to convince Man United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka to join the London club.

That is according to Football Insider, who state that the Irons are currently in discussions with the right-back’s representatives to convince their client to move to East London ahead of the new season kicking off next month.

Man United are open to letting Wan-Bissaka leave during the current transfer window as the Englishman is out of contract at Old Trafford in 2025, therefore, this summer is the ideal time for the Manchester club to cash in on the defender.

Wan-Bissaka is not a major part of Erik ten Hag’s plans at Man United despite the full-back featuring 30 times for the Dutch coach last season, while also ending the campaign as a starter.

The decision to sell the defender is with a more long-term view in mind as the Manchester club can use the money from any potential sale to strengthen their squad.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are also interested in signing the 26-year-old this summer but the player would likely want to stay in England, which gives West Ham a good chance of landing the right-back.

Bayern Munich star could play a big role in deciding the future of Man United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka

According to Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Man United and West Ham are exploring ways to get a deal for Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui done, with initial talks having already taken place.

This would have a big impact on the future of Wan-Bissaka as if the Hammers sign the Bundesliga star, that will end their interest in the United full-back.

Therefore, the English defender will be hoping that his current club win the race as that would make his future clearer as his exit from Old Trafford would almost be a certainty. There are a lot of unknowns around the future of Wan-Bissaka and it will be interesting to see where he ends up come the end of the transfer window.