Alexander-Arnold-esque player offered to West Ham for transfer

With just over three weeks to go until the start of the new Premier League season, West Ham remain one of the busier teams in the transfer market.

As of this moment, the East Londoners have only managed to get three deals over the line, which will surely come as a great shock to Julen Lopetegui given that he walked away from Wolverhampton Wanderers when their promises of transfers also failed to materialise.

There is still time for the club to redress the balance of course, and it may well be that the nearer we get to the start of the 2024/25 season, the quicker negotiations progress.

One player that could be lining up at the London Stadium soon is Bayern Munich’s excellent full-back, Noussair Mazraoui.

According to HITC sources, the player is surplus to requirements in Bavaria and would be available at around the £25m mark.

He’s often been compared to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in terms of style, and as can be seen by the above graphic, provided by one versus one, though he could do much better with his interceptions and blocks, he’s aerially better, and three times as good in a defensive sense.