Enzo Maresca identifies what he wants from new Chelsea goalkeeper as top La Liga name being monitored

Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin has been added to Chelsea’s list of transfer targets as new Blues coach Enzo Maresca is keen on signing a goalkeeper this summer.

The former Leicester City manager has told the London club’s board that he wants a new goalkeeper capable of playing out from the back and starting attacks from deep inside his own half, reports Football Insider.

Chelsea signed two shot-stoppers last summer in the form of Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic, but both have not been deemed satisfactory by the Italian.

The Blues are monitoring the situation of Lunin at Real Madrid and could make a move for the Ukraine international if he decides he wants to leave ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

The 25-year-old made 31 appearances for the La Liga champions last season and played a huge role in the Spanish giants winning the Champions League and Spanish league double.

However, Thibaut Courtois is back from his long-term knee injury and is set to start at the Bernabeu this season, leaving Lunin to contemplate his future.

Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin is not the only goalkeeper on Chelsea’s list

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea’s search for a new goalkeeper has seen them approach Villarreal’s Filip Jorgensen, with talks having started with the player. The Swedish shot-stopper is believed to be keen on the move but nothing is close as of now.

The 22-year-old featured in 37 games for the yellow submarine last term, keeping just six clean sheets in what was a tricky campaign for the club.

Jorgenson has caught the attention of a lot of clubs as he is a very modern goalkeeper with the Swedish star being exceptional with his feet – which is what Maresca is looking for.

Romano states that Mads Hermansen is also of interest to Chelsea as Maresca worked with the 24-year-old at Leicester City last season.

It remains to be seen what direction the Premier League giants fully commit to, but it currently looks like Jorgensen is the way the Blues are going to go in their search for a new goalkeeper.