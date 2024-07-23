Eddie Howe admits Newcastle “fought really hard” to keep Liverpool away from £45m ace

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has stated that Anthony Gordon is a crucial player for the Magpies ahead of the new season and has admitted that the club fought “really hard” to keep him at St James’ Park ahead of the June 30 financial deadline.

The Tyneside club were one of several Premier League clubs that needed to sell players to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules before June 30 this summer and that led to many rumours around several members of Howe’s squad.

One player that was linked with a move away was Gordon. According to The Guardian, Liverpool were interested in the winger, however, transfer discussions broke down when it became clear that 21-year-old Jarell Quansah would not be offered in part exchange.

The Reds were not prepared to lose the centre-back and now it seems that a move for Gordon will not happen this summer.

Speaking about the England star, Howe has stated that the 23-year-old is a crucial player for the Magpies ahead of the new campaign getting underway next month and that the Tyneside outfit fought hard to keep him.

“Anthony Gordon is a crucial player for us, we didn’t want to lose anybody,” the Newcastle manager said via Fabrizio Romano.”Why would we want to lose our best players? We fought really hard to make the right decisions. In those last few weeks it was very, very difficult. But it will be ok with Gordon.”

Newcastle cannot lose Anthony Gordon ahead of the 2024/25 campaign

If Newcastle want to continue on the trajectory they are on, the Magpies cannot lose Gordon anytime soon. The winger has been a key player to the Tyneside club’s success since making the £45m move from Everton in January 2023.

The 23-year-old was magnificent for Howe last season across the 35 Premier League games he featured in, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further 10, in what can be described as a tough season for the club.

That saw Gordon earn himself a spot in the England squad for Euro 2024 and over the coming years, the winger will continue to get better, which is why Newcastle cannot let him go anywhere.