Exclusive: Arsenal would ideally like to keep this player despite transfer interest, says expert

Arsenal would ideally like to keep Emile Smith Rowe, according to Gunners expert Charles Watts in his latest exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for this week’s column, Watts discussed the current situation regarding Smith Rowe and interest from Fulham and Crystal Palace, while he also provided some insight into what’s going on with Eddie Nketiah and a possible move to Marseille.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be keen to have these players’ situations resolved soon, so they have a clearer idea of what kind of squad Mikel Arteta will be working with next season in what could be a hugely important campaign for the club.

Having come so close to winning the Premier League title last term, Arsenal now urgently need to have a good transfer window, and that will likely require some player sales to help fund new signings.

Smith Rowe and Nketiah make sense as candidates for the exit door after a lack of recent playing time, and Watts has given us his latest understanding of their situations, admitting that Smith Rowe is perhaps a player Arteta could try to keep if he gets his way.

Arsenal transfer update from Charles Watts

“There has been a bid from Fulham for Smith Rowe, but that has been rejected. A second bid is expected, but Crystal Palace are also expected to make an offer soon having made their interest in the playmaker known,” Watts said.

“In an ideal world, Mikel Arteta would keep Smith Rowe. This time last year he made it clear that he would not be sold and I think his stance would be the same this time around if it was just down to a footballing decision. But Smith Rowe now has just two years left on his contract and has a strong desire to be playing regular football having sat on the bench for much of the last two seasons.

“So Arsenal would reluctantly let him leave should a good offer arrive from Fulham, Palace or anyone else. But at the moment that offer has not arrived and that is why Smith Rowe has flown with the squad to the United States. It’s certainly not a case that Arsenal will be forcing him out of the door.”

He added: “It’s a similar situation for Nketiah. Marseille’s interest is interesting. It would be a bold and exciting move for Nketiah to make. But for Arsenal to let him go, then Marseille would have to commit to stumping up some serious cash. Whether they can hit the type of number that Arsenal are holding out for is up for debate.

“I don’t believe a bid has arrived yet from the French club. The interest is there, but as far as I’ve been told it hasn’t materialised into anything concrete yet.”