Former Chelsea star and football pundit Glen Johnson believes that Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is “definitely” moving to the West London club this summer following his impressive 2023/24 campaign in the Premier League.

The England striker was in top form for Villa throughout last season as he contributed 19 goals and 13 assists across 37 Premier League appearances for the Birmingham club. This helped Unai Emery’s side secure a top-four finish and they will now play in this season’s Champions League as a result.

Due to his performances, Watkins was selected by Gareth Southgate to travel with England to Euro 2024 and despite not playing much, the Aston Villa star produced the Three Lions’ best moment of the tournament as he netted a last-minute winner in the semi-finals against the Netherlands to send his team to Berlin.

Cole Palmer assisted that memorable goal and it is believed that the duo struck up a friendship in Germany over the summer.

The former Man City star may convince Watkins to join him at Chelsea and Glen Johnson believes that the England forward would “bite their arm off” if an offer arrived.

Glen Johnson believes Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is “definitely” moving to Chelsea

Speaking about Watkins and the recent links to Chelsea, Johnson has stated that Watkins would love to play for Chelsea and believes a move to Stamford Bridge would increase his chances of starting for England.

“If he got the opportunity to sign for Chelsea I think he’d bite their arm off,” the pundit said via Football365.

“Aston Villa had a great season and qualified for the Champions League, but Chelsea’s still Chelsea and I’m sure they’ll bounce back. Ollie would definitely improve them and I can definitely see that deal happening.

“I can see reasons for why he’d stay at Villa and for why he’d move to Chelsea. He didn’t get a lot of game time at the Euros but when he got onto the pitch, England looked like a better team.”