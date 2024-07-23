Arsenal transfer boost as striker target prefers Premier League over another interested club

Arsenal reportedly look to have been handed a transfer boost as Ajax striker Brian Brobbey could be on the move this summer and would be keen to play in the Premier League.

Brobbey is one name on Arsenal’s list as Eddie Nketiah could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium, CaughtOffside understands, and it now seems like the Netherlands international is keen to play in England next despite having interest from Roma as well.

That’s according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg in the post below on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, though he doesn’t specifically mention Arsenal…

?? Brian #Brobbey could leave @AFCAjax already this summer! 22 y/o striker has received many inquiries. AS Roma are monitoring his situation. … but Brobbey is also keen to play Premier League next season. Contract valid until 2027. Price valuation: €25-30m.… pic.twitter.com/6RsactZGfP — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 23, 2024

Brobbey looks a fine young talent who could be a good fit for Arsenal and indeed numerous other top clubs, with the 22-year-old 36 goals in all competitions over the last two seasons for Ajax.

One imagines Brobbey will only continue to improve as he gets older and gains experience, while he’d also surely benefit from the superior teammates he’d have around him if he were to link up with the likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Brobbey transfer: Is he the striker Arsenal need?

Arsenal surely need a new striker next season as Gabriel Jesus doesn’t look the most reliable option in that department due to an underwhelming scoring record in his time at the Emirates Stadium, as well as numerous issues staying fit over a whole campaign.

Kai Havertz showed some promise up front towards the end of last season, but it’s not clear if that’s really his best position for the long term, so someone like Brobbey could be an ideal upgrade.

The talented young Dutchman might not be as big a name as some of the others we’ve seen talked about over the last few months, like Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, but one can easily imagine him doing an important job for this Arsenal side.