Chelsea are ready to sell Trevoh Chalobah for between £30m-£35m according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It was revealed on Monday that Chalobah had been left out of Chelsea’s squad for their pre-season tour of America, and it appears his days at Stamford Bridge are numbered.

The Blues have plenty of options at the back with the likes of Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi and Wesley Fofana, whilst Tosin Adarabioyo joined from Fulham earlier this summer.

Chelsea want £30m-£35m for Chalobah

The Blues have made it clear they want to sell Chalobah and the 25-year-old was close to joining Bayern Munich last summer but a deal failed to materialise, and he also turned down the opportunity to join Nottingham Forest.

Romano has provided an update on Chalobah’s situation and has reported the Blues are looking for £30m-£35m.

He took to X.com and said:

“Understand Chelsea are ready to sell Trevoh Chalobah for £30/35m. #CFC believe they have depth in the CD and RB position, difficult decision not to call him for US tour but plan clear. 3 Premier League clubs plus clubs playing in European football made initial contact.”

The omission is a surprise given Chalobah had taken part in the first two weeks of pre-season training with Enzo Maresca and the rest of the first team squad.

Reports have suggested the academy graduate feels like he’s being forced out against his will and he wants to stay and fight for his place.

Ben Jacobs has reported that if Chalobah leaves he will likely be looking for a club with European football, with Manchester United, Fulham and Newcastle all interested, whilst Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are believed to be two clubs to watch.

Chalobah isn’t the only defender who could be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer with youngster Alfie Gilchrist set to leave on loan with Championship sides Preston and Sheffield United believed to have submitted offers.