£65m reason why Chelsea won’t sign brilliant 21-goal striker this summer

Only Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City and Newcastle outscored Chelsea last season.

The Blues’ Cole Palmer led the way with 25 goals per BBC Sport, with Nicolas Jackson weighing in with 17. Thereafter the goals were spread eight across the squad.

It’s evident that with a target man in situ the West Londoners could really propel themselves up the Premier League in 2024/25.

Chelsea not signing Solanke

A mobile No.9 that also thrives on service has to be a priority for Enzo Maresca and Todd Boehly, however, former Chelsea man, Dominic Solanke, won’t be that man.

Solanke, 26, scored 21 goals and provided three assists last season according to WhoScored, and has shown himself to be a willing runner for Bournemouth, and someone who works hard throughout a game.

He’ll help create chances for the team and for himself rather than expecting to be consistently fed whilst meandering up front and staying out of harms way.

Football Insider are reporting that sources have said that Solanke’s sale price of £65m is too ‘prohibitive.’

On the face of it, that’s an odd statement to be making, given that the Blues have spent a huge amount on players over the past couple of seasons.

Perhaps the very real threat of being docked points because of Financial Fair Play is now having to be taken much more seriously than before.

Of course, Chelsea are well within their rights not to be held to ransom by clubs just because it’s believed that they have the money, though it would be hard to argue against the £65m that Bournemouth want for Solanke not being market value.

One of the form strikers in the English top-flight last season, he proved on multiple occasions that he has what it takes to make a team stronger.

Unless Todd Boehly has bigger fish to fry, not moving for Solanke doesn’t make an awful lot of sense at this point.