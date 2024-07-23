Chelsea star “sad” about treatment from club as rumours of exit pick up pace

Chelsea have made some big changes to their squad this summer.

The Blues started the summer with the departure of manager Mauricio Pochettino and the arrival of manager Enzo Maresca.

Some key signings followed as the west Londoners signed Tosin Adarabioyo and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

With more arrivals expected soon, the club have now shifted their focus to making sales.

Trevoh Chalobah, who played 13 times in the Premier League last season, has been left out of Chelsea’s traveling squad for the busy pre-season tour of the United States.

The defender is now expected to look for a move away as the club feels they are overloaded at the centre-back position due to Wesley Fofana, Axel Disasi, and Tosin Adarabioyo all being part of the squad to travel.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Chelsea player is sad about the situation considering he feels he performed well towards the end of last season and helped the club secure a top six finish.

Romano said on Youtube:

“Chalobah is really disappointed and sad about the situation. He thought he did his best for Chelsea in the second part of last season after coming back from injury.

“We can say it’s almost over between Chelsea and Trevoh Chalobah; they are looking for solutions. They will look at several possibilities in England, Germany, and Italy.”

Chelsea are loaded in the centre-back position

Chelsea currently have the options of Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Disasi along with Adarabioyo and Fofana at the club.

Chalobah has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and instead of keeping the player without the intention of using him, the Blues are ready to cash in on him.

The 25-year-old has attracted interest from Premier League clubs in the past but it remains to be seen who wins the race to sign him.

Considering the talent he has, there should not be shortage of suitors this summer for him.