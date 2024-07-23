Record-breaking striker rejects Arsenal contract as Man United turn player’s head with “magnificent” offer

Arsenal have confirmed that 16-year-old prospect Chido Obi-Martin will not sign a new contract with the North London club as it looks like the striker is on his way to their Premier League rivals Man United.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on Tuesday and stated that the player will decide his next destination soon after visiting several English and German clubs.

Earlier in the day Football Insider stated that the youngster decided to move on from the Gunners as his head has been turned by Man United. The Red Devils are said to have made Obi-Martin a “magnificent” offer as the Premier League giants continue talks with the Danish talent over a move.

Discussions are said to be at an advanced stage and should Man United get the deal over the line, it will be a major coup for the club given what Obi-Martin did last season.

The 16-year-old finished his campaign with 32 goals in the Under-18 Premier League, which surpassed the single-season record held by former Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun. Obi-Martin has been tipped to achieve big things in the sport and it seems that those at Old Trafford are aware of this.

Who is Arsenal talent Chido Obi-Martin?

Obi-Martin has been with Arsenal since 2022 having joined their youth academy from Danish club Kjøbenhavns Boldklub.

The striker became quickly known at the Gunners due to his goalscoring ability and that was highlighted on his U18 debut with the North London outfit.

The 16-year-old scored a hat-trick in a 4–0 win against Southampton back in September, however, it was what he would do in November that got everyone excited about the youngster.

The Danish star remarkably scored ten goals in a U16 match against Liverpool as the Gunners hammered the Reds 14-3. This caught the attention of a lot of people in football and is one of the main reasons why Obi-Martin is wanted by clubs such as Man United.

Several players have swapped between the two Premier League giants in the past with the Red Devils hoping this transfer is a Robin van Persie story, rather than an Alexis Sanchez tale.