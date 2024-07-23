Former Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater has hit back at online trolls on social media after someone took aim at him for being at a new low simply because he posted pictures of himself working on a building site.

See below as Drinkwater quotes back a post about being at rock bottom, telling users to behave as he enjoys doing this kind of grafting work, even if it’s not exactly the kind of thing you might associate with a former Premier League title winner and England international…

Drinkwater looked a classy performer for that famous 2015/16 Leicester side that stunned world football by winning the title – widely regarded as one of the all-time great upsets in sport, let alone football.

However, things went downhill for Drinkwater after that as he struggled during a spell at Chelsea, barely playing for the Blues and going out on a number of unsuccessful loans.

Now retired from playing, it seems like Drinkwater is just trying to get out and do something he enjoys, so fair play to him for trying to shut up the haters on social media, which can often be such a cruel place.