Exclusive: European Championship hero remains at the top of Arsenal’s wanted list

Although it would appear that Riccardo Calafiori will be the next name through the door at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal are still working hard to strengthen elsewhere, and one Spanish European Championship hero remains top of their wanted list.

CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the Gunners transfer plans have indicated that the North London outfit now want to move forward in negotiations to sign Real Sociedad’s brilliant 28-year-old Spanish player Mikel Merino.

Mikel Merino top of Arsenal’s wish list

It’s understood that the Gunners have received information about the player’s situation by meeting with the agents of the player, and they plan to make an opening offer of around the €30m mark soon.

Sources also note that Manchester United are continuing to monitor Merino’s situation, but the Red Devils don’t intend to prioritise his transfer at this stage of the summer window.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are also continuing their negotiations with Merino’s camp, and it’s said that both La Liga giants are ready and willing to make an offer of between €25m-€30m to Real Sociedad.

From La Real’s point of view, they’re left with little option other than to sell a player that they rate incredibly highly.

He has turned down their offer of a contract extension twice, and in the absence of an improved offer, the player will therefore listen to what other clubs have to say.

Merino is at the top of Mikel Arteta’s shortlist this summer, though it isn’t clear at this point whether the player wishes to try a new experience in the Premier League, or will continue to ply his trade in La Liga.

Given Arteta’s own career, which took in a period at Real Sociedad as well as with the Spanish national team (up to U21 level), there’s a good chance that he could persuade his countryman to move to North London, and clearly the next few weeks are going to be crucial in terms of any negotiations.