Howe claims Newcastle completed a transfer deal against his wishes

Newcastle United have focused more on their sales so far this summer as compared to signing new players.

The Magpies were in trouble about the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and in order to comply with the regulations, they needed to sell players first.

Eddie Howe’s team have signed defender Lloyd Kelly this summer and he remains their only prominent signing so far.

As far as outgoings are concerned, Newcastle have sold both Yankuba Minteh and Elliott Anderson, players that Howe wanted to keep at the club but could not due to financial constraints.

Recently, Howe said he wasn’t actually interested in selling Anderson and Minteh in an interview that was published by The Guardian.

“We didn’t want to lose anybody,” the 46-year-old said.

“Why would we want to lose our best players? We fought really hard to make the right decisions but in those last few weeks it was very, very difficult.

“It was a very difficult last couple of weeks of June. There was a lot of uncertainty and we didn’t know what was going to happen. The rules forced us to do things we didn’t want to do.

“I want to make that clear we didn’t want to sell any of the players we sold. Absolutely not. Why would we want to sell any of our promising young players? Elliot’s someone we’ve invested a lot of time in and it defied the inner feeling we all had associated with the club, it felt wrong.”

The Magpies are now set to enter the market to sign a new right-winger and possibly an attacker who can provide competition for Alexander Isak and play as his back-up.

The Toon Army need depth in their squad in order to avoid deal with the injury crisis they suffered last season.