Huge boost for Man City as Pep Guardiola confirms key player is staying at the club

Ahead of the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season, Man City manager, Pep Guardiola, has been handed a huge boost.

The Cityzens will once again be the team to beat, with Pep looking to ensure an unprecedented fifth English top-flight title in a row is landed.

Were that remarkable feat achieved it will surely never be toppled, and it would put the Catalan absolutely in the conversation as being the best ever Premier League manager.

Pep Guardiola can count on De Bruyne next season

Sir Alex Ferguson leads that particular argument at present purely because of his longevity and amount of titles, however, Guardiola can legitimately claim that he changed the face of English football in terms of the way in which the game is understood and played.

One of the reasons that the Catalan has been able to stay at the very top of his game is because of players such as Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian playmaker has long been the talisman for his side, however, it was felt that he would be moving to the Saudi Pro League this summer after allegedly receiving a mind-boggling financial package.

According to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, De Bruyne will now actually be staying at City.

?? BREAKING: Pep Guardiola has just confirmed that Kevin de Bruyne will NOT sign for Saudi Pro League this summer. “No, Kevin is NOT leaving”, Pep says. Fake news, as clarified yesterday. ??? pic.twitter.com/xqrraOCuNU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2024

Despite his advancing years – De Bruyne has just turned 33 – he is the beating heart of the current City side, and has clearly prioritised the quality of football and opponent over enjoying the untold riches that would be available to him were he to move to Saudi.

Perhaps in a year’s time, when Guardiola himself is likely to leave the current English champions, will be a more appropriate time for De Bruyne to finally accede to the overtures from the Pro League, but until then, City fans can enjoy him for a few more months yet.