Besiktas striker Semih Kilicsoy continues to be one to watch on the transfer market this summer as sources have informed CaughtOffside that he has an asking price in the region of €25-30million.

The talented 18-year-old has been scouted by a number of clubs, including Arsenal, who watched him at Euro 2024 with the Turkish national team, and he’s also been the subject of interest from Fulham and Aston Villa.

CaughtOffside understands both Fulham and Villa have had offers rejected by Besiktas, as they did not meet the Turkish giants’ demands, but he can still leave the club for the right price this summer.

Fulham made an opening bid of €15m for the Turkey international last month, but Besiktas rejected it because they felt Fulham’s offer was too low.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, made a verbal offer to Besiktas for the player, worth closer to €16m, but Besiktas directors did not accept this offer either.

Kilicsoy transfer: Will Arsenal make their move?

It seems Arsenal have not stepped up their interest in Kilicsoy yet, but they have monitored the player and also have other strikers on their radar this summer in the form of Ajax’s Brian Brobbey and Lille’s Jonathan David.

With Eddie Nketiah perhaps set to leave amid interest from Marseille, it would make sense for Mikel Arteta to strengthen up front, so it could be that Kilicsoy is a player the north London giants are keeping in mind in case other deals for more experienced players don’t work out.

Still, it will also be interesting to see if the likes of Fulham and Villa try again for the teenager, who has also been scouted at times by Tottenham and West Ham.

It would be exciting to see this talented young forward in the Premier League and there’s clearly no shortage of suitors in him.