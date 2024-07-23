Sensational La Liga ace being eyed by Unai Emery for Aston Villa

With a Champions League campaign to look forward to in 2024/25, Aston Villa manager, Unai Emery, knows that he’ll need a deep enough squad to cope with those European commitments on top of a domestic season.

He only needs to remind himself of what happened to Newcastle United last season once injuries started to bite, ostensibly as a result of those extra games.

Player fitness and health will have to be micro-managed throughout the campaign, and even if it means that certain stars miss high-profile games, if it’s for the greater good, they need to accept Emery’s decision.

Aston Villa want to sign Joao Felix

Longevity right across the campaign and not just the first half is key for Villa, and it’s perhaps with that in mind that the manager is looking to execute a stunning transfer deal.

According to The Guardian (subscription required), now that a deal has been agreed to take Moussa Diaby to the Saudi Pro League, Emery is weighing up the chances of trying to land Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix.

Felix, 24, had been expected to head back to Barcelona next season, though the Catalan club’s pursuit of Nico Williams would seem to rule any move for Felix out.

Atletico Madrid are believed not to want him either, so unless there are any more favourable offers, it could potentially leave the way clear for the Villains.

With Champions League football coming to Villa Park next season, and Emery building an excellent squad, there’s no reason why Joao Felix wouldn’t be tempted by the possibilities.

Though the player can blow hot and cold and is often termed an ‘enigma’ for that reason, when he’s on his game, there are few better players.

Villa have enough work horses in the team to allow for a bit of inventiveness and flair, and it will surely be one of the signings of the summer if it happens.