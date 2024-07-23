22-year-old Leeds player to undergo medical at his new club today

Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh is set to leave the club to join Hull City.

The 22-year-old right-back is scheduled to have a medical at Hull City on Tuesday before finalising his transfer, as stated by Hull Daily Mail and cited by The Shields Gazette.

It was generally anticipated that Drameh, whose contract expires in June, would depart Leeds after spending the previous season on loan at Birmingham City.

After losing both Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene in the early part of the transfer window, the Tigers haven’t had the best transfer window.

Although the Tigers will gain from Ryan Giles’s permanent arrival, there is still much work to be done in order to replace the important individuals who have gone.

After Ryan Giles, Drameh will be City’s second summer addition, coming to bolster the caliber and depth of the team’s defensive line up.

Hull have defeated other Championship teams in order to complete a deal for Drameh.

It was also believed that teams from other European leagues were interested in the player, who was negotiating a new contract at Elland Road.

Drameh played 30 games and contributed four assists while on loan at Birmingham City during the previous season.