Leeds United have been warned they only have seven days to complete a deal for Blackburn Rovers attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Daniel Farke’s side are looking to strengthen their squad to make sure they don’t miss out on promotion for the second consecutive season.

The Whites will be hoping to keep hold of as many of their star players as possible, but have already lost talented teenager Archie Gray to Tottenham, whilst Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto have both been linked with moves to the Premier League.

Blackburn set Szmodics deadline

With the departure of Gray and the possibility of other stars leaving, Leeds could find themselves in a position where they have a sizeable transfer budget in which to strengthen their squad.

TalkSPORT reported that Leeds have recently entered the race for Szmodics, who is also attracting interest from Premier League new boys Ipswich.

In fact the Tractor Boys are understood to have had an offer of £6m plus add ons rejected for the 28-year-old who was top scorer in the Championship last season with 27 goals.

However, Nixon has reported that if any potential suitors want to sign the Republic of Ireland international they need to do so by the end of the month so Blackburn have time to sign a replacement.

Szmodics is hot property and it would be a coup if Leeds could beat Ipswich to his signature, and with Joel Piroe they would have two proven goal scorers at Championship level who have more than enough goals in them to fire Leeds back to the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder still has two years left on his contract with the option of a further year so Blackburn don’t need to sell their star man on the cheap.