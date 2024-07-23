22-year-old Leicester City winger in talks to leave the club

Following the Foxes’ promotion to the Premier League, Cardiff City and Leicester City are reportedly in negotiations over a deal for Kasey McAteer.

Leicester are going through some big changes at the club this summer after their promotion to the top flight of English football.

The Foxes have lost manager Enzo Maresca already this summer and key midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has followed the manager to Stamford Bridge.

Now, another player could be heading out of the club soon with Cardiff City named as his next possible destination.

Journalist Paul Abbandonato has reported via his X account about the future of McAteer.

Since the transfer window started, Cardiff have already signed players like Chris Willock and Callum Chambers and they are determined to add more new players to their squad.

The Bluebirds are preparing for the new season and making signings to improve on their 12th place finish last season.

Even though McAteer had injuries the previous season, he still started 13 of the 23 Championship games he featured in and helped Leicester win the championship title.

With no guarantee on playing time under new manager Steve Cooper at Leicester, a move away from the club would be a wise decision from the player.