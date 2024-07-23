Newly injured Liverpool duo left out of pre-season tour squad, major stars still missing

Liverpool are on their way to the United States as part of their pre-season preparations and Arne Slot has picked his 28-man squad to travel to America to compete over the coming two weeks.

The Premier League club will begin their tour in Pittsburgh this week as they face La Liga outfit Real Betis. That will be followed up with games against Premier League rivals as the Reds take on Arsenal in Philadelphia and Manchester United in South Carolina across four days.

Slot has named his squad to take part in these games, with the following being the 28 players that have travelled to the US: Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Fabio Carvalho, Stefan Bajcetic, Callum Chambers, Marcelo Pitaluga, Nat Phillips, Kaide Gordon, Ben Doak, James McConnell, Viteslav Jaros, Caoimhin Kelleher, Owen Beck, Amara Nallo, Lewis Koumas, Sepp van den Berg. Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley, Harvey Blair, Luca Stephenson, Trey Nyoni and Harvey Davies.

According to James Pearce, Liverpool duo Jayden Danns and Bobby Clark have missed out due to fitness issues with the forward missing out as a result of some discomfort in his back, while the midfielder is continuing his rehab.

Slot is also without the players that went deep into this summer’s international tournaments with Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota, Ryan Gravenberch, Alisson, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz still not back from their breaks.

Liverpool’s pre-season preparations not ideal for Arne Slot

This summer has not been ideal for Slot as he prepares his Liverpool squad to go into his first campaign at the club.

Pre-season is crucial for a new manager as he needs to implement his ideas into his squad and the Dutch coach will be without several of his main stars for the majority of it due to their participation in Euro 2024 and Copa America.

The Premier League club’s final pre-season match is against Sevilla at Anfield a week before the season begins and that will be the only game where Slot will have his full squad to choose from. It is uncertain how this will affect the start of the Merseyside club’s 2024/25 campaign but it will surely compromise it in some way.