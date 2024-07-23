Liverpool stance on the transfer of defender Marc Guehi has emerged

Liverpool are desperately looking to sign a new defender this summer after losing Joel Matip.

The Reds need a new centre-back who can partner captain Virgil Van Dijk in the Liverpool defense.

A number of centre-backs have been linked with a move to Anfield but nothing is advanced at this stage.

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot has still not made any signings at the club and the fans are anxiously waiting for a new addition.

The Reds were linked with a move for Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi but according to Football Insider, the defender will prove to be too expensive for the Merseyside club.

Guehi has impressed some of the biggest Premier League clubs after his fine performances for his club and country.

The 23-year-old was one of England’s best performers at the recently concluded Euros, which the Three Lions lost after making it to the final yet again.

The Palace defender is a long term target of Liverpool but his £70milllion price tag is proving too much for the Reds.

After losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer, the Eagles are demanding £70milllion for their valuable asset Guehi.

In order to keep him at the club and push away potential buyers, they have set a massive price tag for the central defender.

Liverpool consider Marc Guehi too expensive

However, Liverpool are not willing to meet the price tag set by Palace and they may look for other options in the market now.

The defender has two years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

His reliability and composure at the back can be an asset for any team that signs him but they would have to meet the demands set by Palace.

The defender will get his big move sooner or later as his impressive performances cannot be ignored for too long.