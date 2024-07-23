Liverpool looking to steal 6ft 5in player from Aston Villa

Liverpool and Aston Villa are targeting a move for the same player this summer.

The Reds have been quiet with their transfer business so far this summer having made no signings at all.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have made a number of impressive additions to their squad including midfielder Amadou Onana from Everton.

Both the clubs are now battling for Juventus centre-back Dean Huijsen, according to Football Insider.

The young centre-back is a long term target of both the clubs and they see him as a future star.

Huijsen impressed on his loan spell at Roma last season and since then, he has caught the attention of clubs in England.

Juventus have no intention of letting the player leave the club this summer and the fact that he has a contract at the club till 2028 shows Juve’s intention of keeping the player long term.

Both Liverpool and Aston Villa are looking for a new centre-back this summer.

The Reds need a partner for Virgil Van Dijk in their defense while Unai Emery is looking to add depth and quality to his squad ahead of Villa’s debut season in the Champions League.

More than Villa, Liverpool are desperate for a new defensive signing after losing Joel Matip this summer following the expiry of his contract.

It remains to be seen who wins the race to sign the defender but it all depends on what Juventus are planning to do with the young centre-back.