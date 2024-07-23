Liverpool identify top centre-back target after losing Leny Yoro to Man United

Liverpool are looking to sign a new centre-back this summer to partner with experienced defender Virgil Van Dijk.

The Reds had been linked with a move for Lille defender Leny Yoro who ended up at Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Arne Slot is still looking for his first summer signing at Anfield after joining the club following the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Merseyside club have identified Juventus centre-back Dean Huijsen as their top centre-back target.

The report has mentioned interest from Aston Villa as well in the services of the defender.

After losing centre-back Joel Matip when his contract expired this summer, signing a new defender was always the priority for the Reds.

Liverpool have been linked with Yoro, Goncalo Inacio, Marc Guehi and a number of other centre-backs this summer.

They now seem prepared to make a move for the young Juventus defender, who spent time on loan at Roma last season and impressed with his performances.

The Premier League giants have identified him as their top target this summer, who could be crucial to Liverpool’s defensive options following the uncertain future of Van Dijk at the club.

The Dutchman is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield and with rumours of a move to the Saudi Pro League sooner or later, signing a reliable defender is a necessity for the Reds.

The Spanish defender is tied to a long term contract at Juventus that runs until June 2028, giving the Serie A giants the upper hand when it comes to potential negotiations between the two clubs regarding a transfer.

Liverpool need a new defensive addition this summer

The young defender is 6ft 5in tall and his physical presence can help the Liverpool defense.

The Merseyside club currently have the options of Ibrahima Konate, Jarrel Quansah and Joe Gomez to partner Van Dijk.

Konate has had fitness issues, Quansah is not experienced enough at the top level while Gomez has mainly been used as a full-back and is only good enough as a back up option.

With the Premier League season less than a month away, Slot needs a new defender who can have a preseason with the club and can get familiar with the manager’s playing style.