Chelsea star just awaiting final green light to complete transfer to Euro giants

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly edging closer to a transfer to Napoli this summer, with the player and the club just awaiting a final green light now.

Lukaku has not been part of the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge for the last couple of years now, with the Belgium international spending last season on loan at Roma, and the year before that on loan at Inter Milan.

Now Napoli looks like being his next destination, with CalcioNapoli24 reporting that the Blues misfit is just awaiting the green light to travel for his medical and complete the final details of his move, though it’s not yet clear if this is going to be another loan or a permanent transfer this time.

Lukaku could be a fine signing for Napoli if they manage to get this deal done, with the 31-year-old showing signs of getting back to his best with his spell in Serie A last season, while he also looks like just the right kind of striker to play under the tactical set-up of new manager Antonio Conte.

Lukaku transfer: Chelsea will hope to finally sell expensive flop

Lukaku will have to go down as one of Chelsea’s biggest flops of recent times, with the former Manchester United and Everton man not performing at all despite his big-money move to west London back in the summer of 2021.

It’s not really clear what went wrong for Lukaku, who had impressed in his first spell at Inter before that, bouncing back well from what was also a disappointing period for him at Man Utd between 2017 and 2019.

On his day, Lukaku can be such a powerhouse in attack, but for some reason it just hasn’t happened for him in his two spells at top Premier League clubs, and that will surely always be a big regret for him when he looks back on what has otherwise been a fine career at the highest level.