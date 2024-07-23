Manchester United have entered the race for Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana according to reports as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

After a quiet start to the window United have been busy and have now signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and teenage centre back Leny Yoro from Lille.

The Red Devils have identified a host of other targets and are believed to be in talks over moves for Paris Saint Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte and Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

United enter the race for Fofana

United are thought to be in the market for reinforcements in the middle of the park given there are doubts surrounding the futures of a number of midfielders.

The club are thought to be open to allowing Casemiro to leave, who is said to have interest from the Saudi Pro League although progress over a possible exit appears to have slowed.

Erik ten Hag’s side didn’t take up the buy option they had for Sofyan Amrabat following his loan spell from Fiorentina, whilst Scott McTominay is attracting interest from the likes of Fulham, Tottenham and Galatasaray.

United have identified Uruguay international Ugarte as a target, but reports have suggested they could be unwilling to meet the €70m asking price for the 23-year-old.

However, Italian outlet Di Marzio have reported United have joined the race for France international Fofana.

The report adds that AC Milan had been favourites for the Frenchman, but with United and Atletico Madrid entering the race they are exploring other targets.

According to Di Marzio Monaco have raised Fofana’s asking price to €35m even though he only has one year remaining on his contract.

Fofana impressed for Monaco last season as he made 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

The Frenchman is versatile across midfield and can play as a defensive midfielder and on the right side which could appeal to United.

A deal for Fofana would certainly be cheaper than Ugarte, although if United do decide to pursue the 25-year-old they will likely face more competition for his signature.