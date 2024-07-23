Man United likely to be turned off top target due to €70m fee, several offers already rejected

Man United are pushing to bring Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte to Old Trafford ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as the Red Devils have already seen several offers rejected.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Premier League giants have submitted several verbal offers to the Ligue 1 champions to try and convince them to part ways with the Uruguayan but every proposal has been deemed too low.

PSG are holding out for €70m for Ugarte but it remains to be seen if the Manchester club are willing to match that asking price.

Negotiations are currently ongoing to get a deal done as Ugarte is one of Erik ten Hag’s top targets to strengthen his midfield this summer. The 23-year-old is also believed to be very keen on the move to Old Trafford, which should help get it over the line.

PSG signed Ugarte only last summer as part of a €60m deal with Sporting CP, therefore, it makes sense that the French giants want their money back if the midfielder is to move on.

Is €70m too much for Man United to pay for Manuel Ugarte?

Ugarte was an important player for PSG last season having featured in 37 matches for Luis Enrique’s side, however, the 23-year-old is up for sale as the Ligue 1 champions have their eyes set on a deal for Benfica’s Joao Neves.

United require a new midfielder but €70m seems a lot for the role the Uruguay international will have in the Red Devils’ team.

The 23-year-old is a top player but signing Adrien Rabiot as a free agent and spreading the €70m across various areas would make more sense for United given the position they are in. It remains to be seen if the Premier League club will match PSG’s asking price, but it is likely too much as negotiations continue.