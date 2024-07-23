Transfer expert says Man United have “genuine interest” in bringing £25m Chelsea talent to Old Trafford

Man United are still in the transfer market in search of a centre-back and Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah could be a cheap option for the Red Devils should they fail to land their primary targets.

Erik ten Hag has already added Leny Yoro to his squad having completed a £59m deal with Lille for the highly-rated 18-year-old and the Dutch coach doesn’t plan to stop there.

Man United have been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite but at present, the Premier League giants don’t have the funds to sign either player, reports Ben Jacobs.

The transfer expert has stated that an alternative to the duo could be Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, who is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The West London club are seeking offers in the region of £25m for the defender and it is believed that Man United have “genuine interest” in the 25-year-old. If Aaron Wan-Bissaka goes to West Ham United, the centre-back’s ability to play at right-back makes a transfer even more attractive.

Newcastle and Fulham are monitoring Chalobah’s situation too with the defender’s future likely to be settled over the coming weeks having been left out of Chelsea’s pre-season tour squad.

A move for Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah would be smart from Man United

Signing Chalobah would be a smart move from Man United as not only is he versatile and Premier League-ready, the defender will not cost the Manchester club a lot of money.

This would free up funds to address other areas that need strengthening in Ten Hag’s squad such as centre midfield, with United believed to be pursuing a deal for PSG’s Manuel Ugarte.

Chalobah made 17 appearances last season for Chelsea and impressed Mauricio Pochettino after returning from a hamstring injury. The centre-back won a starting place in the Argentine’s team but that was not enough for him to remain in their plans for the 2024/25 campaign.

A move to Old Trafford is likely to excite the 25-year-old but it remains to be seen if the Red Devils submit an official proposal for the player.