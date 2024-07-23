Man United are willing to sell £50m West Ham United target for just £10m

Manchester United have lowered their demands as they consider selling one of their defenders this summer.

The Red Devils have made some big moves in the transfer market this summer.

They have managed to sign striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro, while offloading players like Mason Greenwood, Donny van de Beek while also losing Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial following the expiry of their contracts.

Now, Aaron Wan-Bissaka could soon be heading out of the club after joining the club back in 2019 for a fee of around of £50m (via BBC).

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils are willing to let Wan-Bissaka leave the club for a fee of just £10m.

The Premier League giants are considering replacing right-back Wan-Bissaka with Noussair Mazraoui of Bayern Munich.

🔴| ⚒️ Aaron Wan-Bissaka, a key for a possible deal with Noussair #Mazraoui – for Manchester United and West Ham! ManUtd seriously considering to replace Wan-Bissaka with Mazroaui. Therefore they have lowered their demand for AWB and demand £10m now! #WHUFC considering to… pic.twitter.com/wAW1cZLNC4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 22, 2024

In order to offload the former Crystal Palace defender, they have lowered their demands and could now accept as little as £10m for the West Ham United target.

The Hammers signing the Man United defender would help the Red Devils sign the Bayern Munich defender.

Julen Lopetegui’s team are also interested in signing Mazraoui but if their move for the Bayern player does not work out, they will target the signing of Wan-Bissaka.

In either case, it shows that the Hammers and Man United are both looking to add a new right-back to their squad.

West Ham need a defender like Man United right-back

It could be a win-win situation for the Hammers as they could sign one of the two defenders in any case.

Having already signed centre-back Max Kilman this summer, the Hammers now want a new right back to sort out their defensive issues.

David Moyes’ team conceded 74 goals in the Premier League last season, only the three relegated teams conceded more than that.

Lopetegui is now looking to revamp the West Ham defense as he prepares the squad for the new season.